Mid-Michigan under winter weather advisory Thursday evening through Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan and West Michigan are under a winter weather advisory starting at 7 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service sent out this advisory Thursday, which includes Ingham, Clinton, Eaton and Jackson counties.

The weather outlook said to expect snow sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight Thursday, which will accumulate around 2-5 inches by Friday morning. Light snow will continue through Friday morning into the early afternoon with about an additional inch of accumulation.

The advisory also said that most of the travel impacts will be on the Friday morning commute where residents can expect slippery road conditions.

