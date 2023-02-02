Mid-Michigan under wind chill advisory until Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan will be under a wind chill advisory from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday due to wind chills expected to be as low as 15 below zero.

The places under the advisory from the National Weather Service are portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

The advisory warned residents that extended exposure to the cold and windy conditions could result in hypothermia or frostbite, and it asked for people to wear appropriate winter clothing when going outside.

The city of Lansing activated its "Code Blue" extreme cold weather policy Tuesday and that will last until Sunday.

