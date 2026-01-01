LANSING, Mich. — As we enter 2026, we reflect on the stories that resonated most with our neighbors throughout 2025. From emotional reunions to difficult departures, these headlines captured the human experiences that define our community.

WATCH: MID-MICHIGAN STORIES OF 2025— FAMILY REUNIONS, DEPORTATIONS AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Mid-Michigan stories of 2025: Family reunions, deportations and community support

Family Reunited After Mexican Prison Ordeal

The year brought an emotional reunion at Capitol Region International Airport in Lansing for a mid-Michigan family who endured a month-long nightmare in Mexico.

"I don't even know how we're going to repay or thank people," Christy Akeo said.

WATCH: AKEOS FREED, BACK IN MICHIGAN AFTER SPENDING 30 DAYS IN MEXICAN PRISON

Akeos freed, back in Michigan after spending 30 days in Mexican prison

Paul and Christy Akeo of Spring Arbor were arrested in March and accused of defrauding a Mexican hotel resort. The couple spent 30 days separated in a Mexican prison before returning to American soil in April.

"I couldn't see Paul they wouldn't let me see Paul," Christy Akeo said.

"It was almost six or seven days until I could actually see you," Paul Akeo said.

WATCH: FRIENDS IN HORTON HANG ONTO HOPE FOR PAUL & CHRISTY AKEO'S RETURN FROM MEXICO

Friends in Horton hang onto hope for Paul & Christy Akeo's return from Mexico

Their attorney maintained the couple didn't steal money, explaining the Akeos received over $100,000 in refunds after challenging credit card charges from the resort.

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) helped secure their release and return to the United States.

WATCH: 'GET THEM OUT'— EFFORTS GROW TO BRING COUPLE JAILED IN MEXICO BACK TO MICHIGAN

'Get Them Out': Efforts grow to bring couple jailed in Mexico back to Michigan

"I insisted when I went down there that I wasn't going to leave empty handed," Barrett said.

The experience left the family with a renewed appreciation for home.

"Be grateful for what America has given us and just be grateful for the little things," Paul Akeo said.

Immigration Enforcement Impacts Local Families

As deportations escalated nationwide, one Lansing woman made the difficult decision to self-deport to keep her family together.

"I'm feeling very sad because all I know is here. The U.S. is my home," Viviana Castelan Alamillo told me in June.

WATCH: LANSING WOMAN LEAVES U.S. FOR MEXICO— THE HUMAN COST OF IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Lansing woman leaves U.S. for Mexico: The human cost of immigration enforcement

I met Alamillo in January, the week President Donald Trump began his second term and signed executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

"Unfortunately a paper defines who we are and I don't have this piece of paper that allows me to be privileged enough to stay here," Alamillo said.

WATCH: ICE AGENTS EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT IN LANSING

ICE agents execute search warrant in Southside Lansing

In March, ICE agents arrested at least three people on Lansing's southside, creating fear and uncertainty in the community.

"This is generational trauma that you're putting our people through," Alamillo said before wiping tears away during our emotional interview.

WATCH: MSU LAW PROFESSOR SAYS EXECUTIVE ORDERS COULD THREATEN RIGHTS OF IMMIGRANTS

MSU law professor says executive orders could threaten rights of immigrants

Alamillo now lives in Mexico but maintains contact with family in Lansing. Whether she returns remains uncertain.

"But we got to think about our children and what their future is going to look like and we have to learn to value our families and our time," Alamillo said.

Veteran Receives Help After Food Assistance Story

Fall brought nationwide uncertainty over SNAP benefits, creating hardship for veterans like Kraig Orr.

"I get $29 a month on bridge card for food," Orr said in our conversation at Island Park in Eaton Rapids back in November.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS VETERAN RELIES ON FRIENDS & FOOD BANKS AS COUNTY AID STALLS

Eaton Rapids veteran relies on friends & food banks as county aid stalls

The situation became more difficult when Eaton County was unable to provide gift cards for food due to funding issues.

"It's hard because I rely on the $100 Meijer food card," Orr said.

After our story aired, Orr received the assistance he needed from community members who stepped up to help.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS NAVY VETERAN GETS COMMUNITY HELP AFTER FOOD STRUGGLE STORY AIRS

Eaton Rapids Navy vet gets community help after food struggle story airs

"It's just overwhelming. I was surprised that it went as far as it did just from that half hour sit down with you in the park," Orr said.

These stories remind us of the power of journalism to connect neighbors and create positive change in our community. As we move into 2026, we remain committed to telling the stories that matter most to the people we serve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.