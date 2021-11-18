Mid-Michigan schools are feeling the impact of the statewide COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. — COVID cases in Michigan are trending upward once again, and the impact is being felt across mid-Michigan schools.

Across the Lansing School District, there were 50 new cases in the last week. Everett High School had 18 new student cases.

Mason Public Schools has 46 new cases, eight at the middle school and 13 at the high school.

Stockbridge Schools had to close Friday due to staffing shortages. Though the district doesn't report current cases, it's had 60 cases just at the senior/junior high school since the start of the school year.

St. Johns Public Schools had eight new cases reported just today. DeWitt Public Schools has 23 cases, the East Lansing School District has 11, and Okemos Schools has 25 among students and six among staff.

Eaton Rapids Superintendent Bill DeFrance said in the last week, the number of students tested per day has increased five-fold from six to 30 per day. Of the 100 tested last week, two rapid tests came back positive. The district has a total of 13 cases.

Charlotte Public Schools has 36 cases and Grand Ledge Schools has seven confirmed and 32 probable cases.

Jackson Schools has 70 student cases and 16 cases among staff members.

County dashboards indicate there are 4,221 COVID cases in Ingham County, almost 900 in Clinton County, just under 800 in Eaton County and about 4,000 in Jackson County.

