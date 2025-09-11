Mid-Michigan neighbors mourn conservative commentator Charlie Kirk

LANSING, Mich. — Millions of Americans are mourning conservative commentator Charlie Kirk after he was shot and killed at a speaking event Wednesday afternoon in Utah.

Charlie Kirk was killed Wednesday at a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk had previously visited Michigan State University last April as part of his American Comeback Tour.

Local supporters say Kirk leaves behind a legacy that is just getting started.

WATCH: MID-MICHIGAN NEIGHBORS REACT TO CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Mid-Michigan neighbors react to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's death

Linda Lee Tarver of Lansing met Kirk last April when he stopped at Michigan State University for his American Comeback Tour.

"It was somebody that I knew, that I worked with that I partnered with," Tarver said.

Kirk was killed at a similar event Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

"But we will carry his legacy on. This is a man who could've been president," Marilyn Fine said.

WATCH: AUTHORITIES GIVE UPDATE ON PERSON OF INTEREST IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF CHARLIE KIRK

Authorities give update on person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

An MSU freshman I met credited Kirk with giving him the courage to speak his mind. Still, he remained anonymous, concerned that tensions may turn to violence.

"I feel a lot more comfortable speaking out, voicing my own opinion. I mean it's still a shame that I have to be on here anonymously so that I don't get canceled and everything like that," the student said.

Fine says Kirk leaves behind a legacy she feels is just getting started.

"What I liked about him was that he was intellectually curious and that made me a better person as an older woman," Fine said.

"He spoke to young people in the way no one can really speak to young people. There's a movement. And that's Turning Point," Fine said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.