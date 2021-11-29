Mid-Michigan businesses struggle to find and keep workers as holiday season kicks off

LANSING, Mich. —

Now that the holiday shopping season has officially started businesses across the country and right here in mid-Michigan are struggling to find enough workers to meet the uptick in business.

As the holiday seasons kicks off, supply chain shortages and worker shortages are impacting many businesses.

“We are all going through some rough times but when we try to bounce back and spend our dollars and go out to area businesses, there are specific areas like bars, event spaces and even some of the retailers," says Steve Japinga of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Alex Jones and his partner run We Come to You Event Planning at the Meridian Mall.

Jones says its been tough to find and keep good employees but he’s come up with a creative solution.

“Kids, he said. "The local kids from Haslett, and East Lansing come around here and we give them training. When they get out of school they actually come here into the mall. We also have home schoolers. So they are working on a skill and learning a trade."

Japinga says local businesses are looking at all kinds of ways to beef up their staff.

“There are plenty of people hiring and there’s lots of benefits to people who take these jobs. Sign on bonuses and family unpaid leave," he said.

According the state’s Talent Connect job posting site, there are currently over 100,000 jobs available in Michigan. About 9,300 are right here in Lansing.

The Lansing Regional Chamber has a job board on their website for anyone looking for a new opportunity.

