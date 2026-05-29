Michigan voters split on Trump as new poll shows 37% approval rating in state

LANSING, Mich. — Findings from a poll by the Detroit Regional Chamber finds President Donald Trump's statewide approval rating sits just above 37% in Michigan, with nearly 57% of voters disapproving of his job performance and 48% who strongly disapprove.

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At Community Faith Church in Lansing, faith in the president remains strong among Republicans.

"There's nothing but a rosy future for America right now. We're in the golden age," said Norm Shinkle, co-chair of the Ingham County Republican Party.

Angie Smitley of Mason, who attended the party's monthly meeting Thursday night, said the Trump Administration gives her hope.

"It's like a breath of fresh air. Like hopeful that there's a future for me, my kids and my grandkids," Smitley said.

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Not everyone shares that optimism. Tami Baty of Eaton Rapids said she falls firmly in the disapproval column.

"The gas prices, the wars that are going on. It's frightening what's going on," Baty said.

Baty was relieved to fill her gas tank for $3.99 a gallon in Charlotte Thursday. She has been monitoring events in Iran, hoping they will lead to further relief at the pump.

"I think that the gas prices are hurting the travel industry. People are thinking twice whether or not they can go on vacation this summer. It's really too bad. I like to see families go out and have a good time together," Baty said.

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Phillip Smitley of Mason said he supports the president's goals in Iran, even if it means a lighter wallet.

"I'm willing to pay a little more at the pump temporarily of course while these issues are being addressed... gas and oil prices will come back and will drop down," Smitley said.

Among staunch conservatives, about 86% approve of the president's job performance so far.

But no matter which side of the aisle, voters agree there is room for improvement.

"H1B visa program could be better. Doesn't mean I approve he's doing but the majority of things," Smitley said.

"I know that the eggs are down that was the one promise he made but the prices of groceries, beef especially, is very high," Baty said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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