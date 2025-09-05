Michigan vaccine choice advocate optimistic after RFK Jr. Senate hearing

LANSING, Mich. — As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced tough questioning during his confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services Secretary, Michigan vaccine choice advocates are watching closely with optimism about potential policy changes.



Michigan for Vaccine Choice president Suzanne Waltman supports Kennedy's nomination to lead HHS.

Michigan has seen a nearly 6% drop in recommended vaccines for young children since 2019.

Kennedy's confirmation hearing featured contentious exchanges with senators over his health policy positions.

During a contentious confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clashed with senators over his controversial health positions.

Another moment captured the tension when Kennedy was interrupted during an exchange with a senator.

Meanwhile in Michigan, Suzanne Waltman, president of Michigan for Vaccine Choice, followed the proceedings with interest.

"[I'm] really excited that he will bring some public trust back to the CDC," Waltman said.

For 33 years, Waltman has advocated against vaccine mandates, fighting for families to have choice in medical decisions.

"Everybody deserves to make an informed choice about the medical products they use," Waltman said.

I met Waltman last month while investigating the rise of vaccine waivers in Michigan schools. Since 2019, Michigan has experienced a nearly 6% drop in recommended vaccines for children 19 to 35 months old.

This week, Florida officials removed vaccine mandates for school children, a move that Waltman applauded.

"And I thought wow that is something that is very exciting... that means people are going to have the right to not have to be forced to take a vaccine," Waltman said.

Last month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urged families to stay up to date with vaccines as the state dealt with a rise in measles cases. The agency was not available for comment on Kennedy's nomination.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says getting students vaccinated means less chance of parents getting sick.

"That has ripple effects as parents then have to stay home, miss work," Kressly said. "[It] impacts the economy of their family. There are all kinds of ripple effects."

"We have to remember too that vaccines aren't 100% effective," Waltman said.

Waltman expressed confidence that Kennedy will hold vaccine manufacturers accountable and bring more transparency to public health.

"We all want to be well and live a good quality of life so that's what exciting about what I hope will be coming," Waltman said.

