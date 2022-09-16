Michigan State Police holds homicide investigation training

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police teamed up with Michigan State University's School of Criminal Justice for an in-depth homicide investigation training.

Lt. Chuck Christensen is one of many law enforcement officers involved.

"This is an annual school that we run in the fall, and we get students that are detectives from all over the state from different departments to include the state police, local police departments and sheriff's departments," Christensen explained.

The homicide investigation training included students from Michigan State's criminal justice program, who played the roles of actors and extras.

Josiah Sonderman was one of those students, and he felt this training was very beneficial.

"It's very important for a number of reasons. One, I mean, we get to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, seeing is that these detectives are going to be working for the greater good of everybody. And also, being a student, intending to go into this field someday, just helps you get experience, you know, seeing the tactics that they're using," Sonderman said.

During this training, students were given specific scenarios to work through. The students went in blind, and the only thing that they did know is that there's going to be a dead body at each one. And then, it's their job as investigators to figure out whether it's a natural death, suicide or a homicide element.

The training doesn't stop here for these officers, and they plan to continue planning and participating in trainings such as this one to continue improving their investigative skills.

