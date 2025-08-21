Michigan school vaccine waiver rates reach highest level since 2013

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 6.2% of kindergartners, seventh graders and students transferring to new districts were waived for at least one vaccine during the 2024-2025 school year, the highest rate since 2013.



MDHHS data reveals more families are opting to waive their students for at least one vaccine last school year.

A health department representative says an increase in waivers could mean an increased risk to students' health.

Two parents with different approaches towards vaccines agree that families must make the best decision for their children.

"Most parents think they have to do it. And I think that is really what has changed is that more people are finding out they don't have to," said Beth Monroe, who obtained vaccine waivers for her three Charlotte High School students this school year.

Monroe's decision stems from her preference for natural health approaches and concerns about what's in a vaccine.

"Not only what the vaccine is for but also all the things that are in the vaccine because there are many additives that are not good for us," Monroe said.

Nearly 97% of last year's waivers were granted for philosophical or religious reasons rather than medical exemptions according to MDHHS data. Further, the data revealed an increase in vaccine waivers each year since 2020.

Health officials express concern & choice advocates predict higher numbers

Milea Burgstahler, director of planning and promotions at the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, warns that rising waiver rates pose community health risks.

"Even a little increase in waiver rates means that you're opening up a school or community for a higher chance of an outbreak of a serious disease," Burgstahler said.

In Eaton County, the waiver rate is 6.7%, just decimal points higher than the state average according to Burghstahler.

Burgstahler also noted that students who aren't vaccinated can potentially risk their health and their attendance.

"That could be just a couple of days out of school or that could be a couple of weeks out of school. So that's really important learning time that they're missing," Burgstahler said.

Nearly 97% of vaccine waivers granted in 2024-2025 school year were for 'philosophical' or 'religious' reasons according to MDHHS. Suzanne Waltman, president of Michigan for Vaccine Choice, expects the trend to continue upward.

"I think the more people and parents educate themselves and choose healthier ways to live, not using drugs, it could trend up," Waltman said.

Parents on both sides weigh in

Victoria Arnold was three months pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 which led doctors to diagnose Arnold with a neural disorder. The experience shifted Arnold's mindset on vaccines.

"I'm for vaccinations. I wasn't always until I was diagnosed with my disorder," Arnold said.

Arnold now ensures that her three-year-old son stays current with his vaccinations and encourages other parents to do the same.

"Not only our kids but everyone around us because we have people that are taking care of our kids and we don't want them to get sick and can't take care of our kids," Arnold said.

Monroe maintains that parents should make informed decisions based on their family's needs.

"If my children are sick I will keep them home. But second, if your child is protected by the vaccine, you shouldn't have any reason to worry about that," Monroe said.

In the end, both mothers agree on one principle: making the best decision for their families.

"You just have to weigh the risks and do what you're comfortable with," Monroe said.

"If I could recommend [vaccines] to everyone to get it I would," Arnold said.

MDHHS said it expects to have updated vaccine waiver numbers about midway through the 2025-2026 school year.

