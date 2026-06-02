Michigan motorcycle safety: Tips to stay safe as more riders hit the road this summer

LANSING, Mich. — Warmer temperatures mean more motorcyclists are taking to Michigan roads and more risk.

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In 2024, Michigan saw more than 3,100 motorcycle crashes, up 4%, and 168 fatalities, up 2%, from 2023, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Sixty percent of those crashes happened between June and September.

"As a rider you have to treat all the traffic out there like it's a threat, people don't always see you." said Mike Fluhart, a motorcycle riding coach at Lansing Community College and retired traffic officer.

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Scott Barclay has ridden motorcycles for 30 years and organizes events for the Lansing Motorcycle Club. He says riders need to watch their surroundings, from cars to wildlife.

"Folks aren't paying attention. They're looking at their cellphones. All the way up to wildlife. Deer, bears and squirrels and whatnot," Barclay said.

Barclay also advises wearing goggles and sturdy gear in case of a crash.

"Concrete is not fun to slide across so having good protection on your body just in case you do go down," Barclay said.

Barclay carries a helmet — something Michigan does not require riders to wear. Before 2012, the state averaged 110 motorcyclist deaths a year.

Since 2012, the year Michigan repealed its universal helmet law, the average number of deaths has risen to 135 a year.

Fluhart says riding is just as much mental as it is physical.

"It's not just your skills. It's got to be your frame of mind. The way you interact with other drivers on the road. What's going on in your mind? Are you having a bad day?Are you not focusing," Fluhart said.

Fluhart says it is important to track traffic and weather conditions and decide whether it is safe to ride before heading out.

"It can be difficult because a lot of things we teach is counter intuitive to what your brain tells you is safe," Fluhart said.

Routine maintenance is also a must, Fluhart says.

"Feel the brakes. The clutch should be smooth," Fluhart said.

"It is a great sport. It's fun. It can be certainly dangerous... keep your head on a swivel so to speak. Always be aware of your surroundings. Watch traffic. Avoid being in somebody's blind spots," Fluhart said.

Lansing Community College offers motorcycle courses starting at $50. For more information on how to enroll, visit the college's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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