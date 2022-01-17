Michigan lost population during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s population has decreased by about 16,000 in the last year according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but some counties are bucking the trend.

The data shows that the state’s population decreased but not for the traditional reasons.

Demographer Kurt Metzger, says there are a number of factors at play like decreased immigration and the pandemic.

“This time because of COVID, we’ve had fewer births year after year after year. Our birth numbers are going down because even though [the U.S.] population has grown, we’re old. We’re getting older,” Metzger said.

According to the data released in December, the country saw a population increase of just over 392,000 people.

Michigan is ranked as one of the nation’s 10 most populous states, but also one of 10 states that saw a decrease in residents from July of 2020 to July of 2021.

Metzger says despite the factors leading to a decrease in the state’s population Ingham County is holding its place.

“They looked at Midwest metropolitan populations and Lansing had the highest number of move-ins compared to any other Midwestern metros,” he said.

Metzger said another factor in the state’s population decline is reverse migration: Black residents who are moving to the South, unlike previous generations who came to the state as part of the Great Migration.

