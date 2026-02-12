Michigan governor proposes $625 million for student literacy programs

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office unveiled a proposed state budget on Wednesday that includes what officials say is a historic $625 million investment in student literacy and achievement programs across Michigan.



A $625 million investment into literacy programs is getting praise from parents and educators in Jackson County.

Grass Lake Community Schools superintendent said the investment would revive programs like summer school in his district.

A mother in Jackson hopes lawmakers will approve the investments so families in her neighborhood and across the state can benefit.

The record funding would support early literacy initiatives, teacher training, summer programs and help schools adopt new curriculum.

The proposal also includes phonics-based reading programs, early literacy coaches and statewide Pre-K for all four-year-olds by fall 2027.

"I do feel strongly that our students deserve high quality instruction," said Dr. Nick Angel, superintendent of Grass Lake Community Schools in Jackson County.

Angel said unexpected challenges like delayed state budgets can make planning difficult for districts, and the proposed funds could give his district significant advantages.

"It gives the opportunity for us to put our money where our mouth is and frankly we're in the business of helping students be the best version of themselves," said Angel.

The funding could allow Angel's district to expand tutoring, restore summer school programs and provide early high-quality instruction to more students.

"There's a direct correlation with students' academic achievement and success. So I feel strongly that there can, and I hope there is, a connection between these literacy initiatives and the partnership with our families," Angel said.

Jackson County parent Victoria Arnold, whose four-year-old son TJ is currently in Pre-K, supports the proposed investment.

"I would love for it to pass because of how important I think it is," said Arnold.

Arnold is particularly excited about the universal Pre-K component of the proposal.

"There's people that have been turned away and these kids could use and benefit from [free Pre-K] especially starting at such a young age," Arnold said.

Angel views the literacy investment as a strategic long-term benefit for Michigan students.

"An investment in early literacy is a really important strategic bang for the dollar that I think ideally we will see ripple effects in years to come of student success and progress," said Angel.

Lawmakers will now debate the budget with a deadline to pass it by June 30.

