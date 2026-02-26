Michigan governor calls for affordable housing tax credit to address housing shortage

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on state lawmakers to pass an affordable housing tax credit, a proposal she outlined in her State of the State address Wednesday.



Kelsea Hector, executive director of Lansing outreach organization Punks with Lunch, supports building more housing but says broader systemic changes are needed beyond new construction.

The push comes as residents like Ron Wright, who spent a year and a half searching for stable housing after experiencing homelessness, wait for relief.

Wright, who spends time working with Lansing outreach organization Punks with Lunch, lived through four encampments in his first three months without a home.

Wright has since been staying at the Causeway Bay Hotel and is now weeks away from moving into his own apartment.

"I've already applied. I've already filed all the paperwork. I'm just waiting for the office manager to get the background check back and then they'll call me with the date to get the keys," Wright said.

Whitmer argued that a state-level tax credit would complement an existing federal program.

"There's already a federal affordable housing tax credit which incentivizes the construction of housing for working class families and with a state credit we can build thousands more homes every year," Whitmer said.

The governor also called for scaling back construction and zoning regulations to speed up home building.

Kelsea Hector, executive director of Punks with Lunch, supports the idea of tax credits to build more housing but says the proposal only scratches the surface of a deeper problem.

"The system itself is very very broken. We really need to team together and not just look at taxing for new builds but also changing the way at how we look at housing," Hector said. "We're not just talking about giving someone a house, we're talking about setting them up for success long-term."

Wright, who says he went nearly three to four months without access to a shower during his time experiencing homelessness, says he plans to remain an advocate for those still without permanent shelter even after he gets his keys.

"The people that live in these communities are people... they're still my people," Wright said. "I'm still from there. I'm not going to turn my back on them. I'm still going to fight for them to have everything that they need."

