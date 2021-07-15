Michigan gets monetary boost to help speed up internet across the state

LANSING, Mich. — Lt. Governor Gilchrist and the Department of Technology, Management & Budget are announcing the third round of grant funding to increase internet connectivity in the state.

The latest grant is for $15.3 million and comes from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program.

The money will be used to support 20 projects in Michigan that will add internet service to 6,700 locations.

Officials say the cash infusion will ultimately lead to an "economic benefit" of $12.4 million.

Gilchrist says in a press release:

"During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. "We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet. The funding in the CMIC grant will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan."

Today's announcement marks the third grant to decrease the digital divide in Michigan.

Back in 2020, the CMIC gave $11.9 million to 10 projects.

Then again in April of this year, $1 Million was awarded to four projects.

State officials say the grants mean 18,000 locations will be impacted.

According to the release, the CMIC grant program is aimed at putting internet services in under-served areas across the state and improving digital literacy for Michigan residents.

