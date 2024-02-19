Michigan gas prices are down by 5 cents this week

LANSING, Mich. — Gas prices are down across the state by 5 cents from last week. That’s according to AAA Michigan.

The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.21 per gallon. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $48.

Here’s a look at prices across our neighborhoods:

In Ingham County, prices are around $3.19

Jackson County is $3.24.

Clinton County has the lowest average at $3.15

And finally Eaton County at $3.18.

