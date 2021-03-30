Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.
Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court.
The Board of Barber Examiners on Monday accepted an administrative law judge’s findings and issued the fines for violations, including barbering on the Capitol steps — premises where he was not licensed to operate.
Manke's attorney calls the fines “ludicrous.”
The state Supreme Court later ruled many of the Democratic governor’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic were issued under an unconstitutional law.
RELATED STORIES
- Owosso barber shop opens its doors despite orders
- Michigan State Police visit Owosso barbershop that reopened against governor's orders
- Judge refuses to shut down Owosso barbershop
- State suspends license of Owosso barber that reopened shop against governor's orders
- Barber says he isn't shutting down after the state suspends his licenses
- Barber's license suspended in Michigan for reopening shop against governors orders
- Barber wins legal round in state’s bid to keep shop closed
- Official says defiant Michigan barbershop is health threat
- Michigan Court of Appeals overrules judge's decision, barbershop to be shut down
- Michigan's top court throws out orders against Owosso barber
- Owosso barber who defied governor's stay-at-home order has licenses reinstated
- All criminal charges dismissed against Owosso barber