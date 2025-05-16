Michigan AG warns of scams targeting storm victims: How to protect yourself

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents cleaning up after Thursday night's storm are being warned to watch out for scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging residents to take precautions when hiring people for storm damage repairs.

“Scammers use storm clean-up efforts as an opportunity to take advantage of victims who are desperate to address basement flooding and repair damage right away,” Nessel said. “Consumers should do their research before making any decisions that will impact their home or business.”

Before you put down the money and sign any contracts, the attorney general says to do these things:



Speak to your insurance.

Speak to a local, licensed professional.

Review credentials and references from past jobs.

Get more than one estimate.

Ask for a contract and read it.

You can also check out the Better Business Bureau when looking for contractors or businesses.

Nessel has also given tips on how to navigate donating to charities. She says to give to charities that are known for giving disaster relief, and to research them and see if they are registered to receive money in Michigan.

