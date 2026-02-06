Michigan AG launches tool to track immigration agents amid controversy

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a new online tool Wednesday that allows residents to report alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents, sparking debate over whether the resource is helpful or a waste of taxpayer money.



The Immigration Action Reporting Form allows residents to anonymously send information to the state about Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent whereabouts in their communities.

One opponent says the tool is a waste of taxpayer dollars while one supporter called it a helpful resource meant to ease tensions among immigrants

The AG's office says the tool is not meant to trigger any lawsuits but could lead to further investigation.

The tool enables Michiganders to report and document concerns about actions taken by federal immigration officers in their neighborhoods. Nessel said the platform collects details, photos and video of those events.

"They have to have transparency. They have to show their faces and show who they are and show credentials," said Monica Haladyna, a Lansing business owner who supports the initiative. "This is not a waste of taxpayer money."

Haladyna believes the tool could protect vulnerable people, including some of her own customers. She says transparency is key to easing tensions among immigrant communities.

However, Norm Shinkle, co-chair of the Ingham County Republicans, called it a political stunt and criticized the use of taxpayer dollars.

"It's more of a way to harass federal officers being sponsored by our own attorney general. It's kind of sad," Shinkle said. "[Nessel] should be supporting law enforcement."

Shinkle believes the attorney general's office should focus their efforts elsewhere.

"There's so much fraud and abuse going on in our federal programs. [Nessel] should be working on that," Shinkle said.

The announcement comes as Senate Democrats say they will not vote for a Department of Homeland Security spending bill unless changes are made at ICE in the wake of fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis last month.

The attorney general's office says the form doesn't trigger a lawsuit but could lead to further investigation. Forms can be submitted anonymously with information being kept confidential.

