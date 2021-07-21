MI Shot to Win $1 million winner: 'I'm always encouraging them to get vaccinated'

LANSING, Mich. — LaTonda Anderson is a big believer in the COVID-19 vaccine.

"They call me the true advocate because my opinion: it is the ultimate act of unselfishness to be able to get the COVID vaccine," she said. "Every time I talk to someone I'm always encouraging them to get vaccinated, because what is it going to hurt?"

She got her own second dose in April at Northwestern High School in Flint with her husband, Brett.

And Wednesday, she won $1 million from the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes. Kerry Ebersole-Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission, surprised Anderson at her Grand Blanc home with the $1,000,000 check.

"Honestly, I'm still in a state of shock, because you just don't imagine that you're going to win a sweepstakes," she said.

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was virtually joined by Ebersole-Singh and actor Tim Meadows, a Michigan native and Saturday Night Live alum, to announce the second round of winners on Wednesday.

The two $50,000 winners were Jenna Basaj, of Madison Heights, and Paul Bareno, of Rockford.

Right now, close to 63 percent of the state population - more than 5 million Michiganders - have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The goal for the sweepstakes is to have at least 70 percent of the state, `16 years or older, fully vaccinated by Labor Day.

"I want to give a huge, huge thanks to every Michigander who stepped up and got their safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine," Gilchrist said. "We will continue making efforts to reach people where they are, answer questions and help you get your shot."

"I know it's tempting to celebrate because we are moving forward," he said. "But, if you haven't gotten your shot yet, this virus is still a really real threat to you."

Anderson, a mother of two, said her whole household has been vaccinated.

"My parents are in their 70s. We wanted to make sure that we did whatever we could to protect them, to protect friends and to even protect people that we don't know," she said.

So, how will Anderson be using her winnings?

"First thing I must say is, I am a believer, a woman of faith," she said. "So I definitely will be giving back my tithes and my offerings. That will be first."

She plans to use the rest to pay for her daughter's college tuition and student loans. Her daughter Ariel is in dental school.

State of Michigan

Basaj said she and her fiance contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and were sick for more than a month.

"What I would say to Michiganders who are on the fence like I was about getting the vaccine is: do your research, think about yourself and your loved ones, and make your own educated decision," Basaj said.

Dhe plans to save some of the money for her wedding and use the rest to go back to school and start her own business.

Bareno said he plans to use his money for home-improvement projects and a vacation.

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has more than 2,000,000 entries, but is still accepting more. To learn more or enter in the sweepstakes, click here.

