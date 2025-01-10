Meta's fact-checking changes spark concern from Lansing neighbors

Meta is changing the way users interact with its sites Facebook, Instagram and Threads

The company is removing fact-checking from those sites in order to allow for more 'free expression'

Video shows an expert explaining the benefits and concerns of the move and why one neighbor worries about the changes

Meta's changes to fact-checking on its social media sites is sparking intrigue and criticism in our neighborhood.

The company this week removed its fact-checking program in the U.S. for its social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Threads in order to allow for more 'free expression'.

Meta is now allowing users to fact-check themselves using a 'community notes' feature. X, formerly known as Twitter, currently uses the feature.

Meta to eliminate third-party fact-checking, UFC's Dana White added to its board

Celeste Campos-Castillo, associate professor at Michigan State University's Department of Media & Information, says the move is Meta's way of bringing power back to the people.

"Crowdsourcing can be a way of efficiently scaling the production of accurate information," Campos-Castillo said. "Community notes on X tend to be pretty accurate."

But crowdsourcing information can take time according to Campos-Castillo. She says information changes fast and could be difficult for a user to catch up to numerous updates in a short span.

"The length of time to correct information is a particular concern," Campos-Castillo said. "Once someone believes something it could be incredibly difficult to change their minds."

Lansing neighbor Luna Brown worries about the harm it could bring to marginalized groups like immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Brown also noted the potential radicalism it could spur in groups where posts aren't fact-checked.

"It's a dangerous situation," Brown said. "The cyber bullying is going to amplify so much."

Campos-Castillo says it's now up to users to police the content they see.

"We now have the potential to design a platform experience that suits us," Campos-Castillo said.

