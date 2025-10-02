Meridian Township's deer management program faces funding uncertainty amid state budget delay

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have missed the deadline to pass a state budget, creating uncertainty for community programs that rely on state funding, including Meridian Township's deer management initiative.



"You know, of course, there are funding concerns for the state," said Emma Campbell, Land Stewardship Coordinator for Meridian Township Parks and Recreation.

The township's deer management program, which began in 2010, has worked to control the local deer population with impressive results.

"We are all working together closely to come up with contingency plans," said Campbell.

Campbell explains that the program has made significant improvements to public safety in the area.

"We've had a decrease in deer-car collisions of 49% since 2010," said Campbell.

The program also protects the local ecosystem from the damage caused by overpopulation.

"When we have an overabundance of herbivores on the landscape, that can really do a lot of damage to our native plant community. Which affects everything else," said Campbell.

Beyond environmental and safety benefits, the program has become an important source of food donations. Since 2020, the township has processed and donated meat from harvested deer.

"We've been able to donate over 35,000 lbs to local food banks. We have about 14 or 15 that we give to each year," said Campbell.

Before any venison can be donated, each deer must be tested for chronic wasting disease, a process that costs approximately $190 per animal, according to Campbell.

As budget negotiations continue at the state level, Campbell hopes for a swift resolution to ensure this valuable community program can continue without interruption.

"And our donation is a really big part of the program, so we're really hoping we can continue that and not have to worry about it," said Campbell.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

