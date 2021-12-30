Meridian Township employees will get to work from home 1 day a week under 'four and one' plan

LANSING, Mich. — Meridian Township leaders say they are looking for ways to attract workers and keep the ones they have but a recent plan to shut township offices every Friday drew some ire from residents.

Now township officials have come up with a different plan they say will make everyone happy.

“Not only is it important to recruit, it's important to retain. We have a great team here and we want to keep them. We looked at three things, how do we recruit? How do we retain? How do we provide some mental health for everything that’s going on in the world today?” said Township Manager Frank Walsh.

Walsh says his team wanted a plan that would make working for Meridian Township more attractive to workers. Initially, their plan called for a four-day work week with paid Fridays off for non-emergency employees during January and February

But it wasn't popular with some people in the community because it would require township offices to be closed.

After considering what residents had to say leaders came up with the “four and one” plan. It still has employees coming into the office four days a week but gives them the choice of a day to work from home.

“As long as business keeps flowing well, I believe it’s a good thing and for people’s well-being too. Having that flexibility at work is always a good thing as well,” said community member John Parish.

With the “four and one” plan, remote work days are staggered and township offices remain open.

The program will be in place for January and February and could be adopted on a more permanent basis.

About 70 employees will be eligible but not emergency personnel like police or EMS.

