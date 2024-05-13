Memorial Day Travel Forecast

LANSING, Mich. — Memorial Day Weekend is the first summer holiday for our neighborhoods and nearly 1.3 Million Michigan residents are expected to travel according to AAA Michigan.

This would exceed pre-pandemic levels and be the second highest travel fiorecast for Michigan since the agency began tracking numbers in 2,000.

They predict 1.17 million traveling by road, more than 69,000 by air, and nearly 60,000 by some other form of transportation like bus or train.

Here are the best and worst times to travel, according to AAA:



Thursday, May 23 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (worst times), before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. (best times)

Friday, May 24 - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (worst times), before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. (best times)

Saturday, May 25 - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (worst times), before 1 p.m. and after 6 p.m. (best times)

Sunday, May 26 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (worst times), before 1 p.m. (best times)

Monday, May 27 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (worst times), after 7 p.m. (best times)

