Mel Tucker lawsuit dismissed

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday an Ingham County Judge dismissed a lawsuit by Brenda Tracy against former MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker according to Tracy’s attorney.

Tracy filed the lawsuit in October of 2023 to prevent the further release of text messages between Tracy and her former assistant regarding Mel Tucker.

Tucker’s legal team released a number of messages they claimed showed the nature of Tucker and Tracy’s relationship, saying the Office of Institutional Equity at MSU conducting the Title IX investigation against Tucker failed to obtain a complete picture of their relationship.

