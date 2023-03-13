Meijer collaborates with Eaton Rapids artist for Women's History Month

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — March is Women's History Month, and there's no better way to celebrate than giving women the opportunity to showcase all their amazing talents. Meijer is hoping to do just that with their new collaborations.

"I just started painting again. I went through a period of time after I had children where I was struggling with postpartum depression just didn't feel like myself," explained Misty Russian, a freelance painter from Eaton Rapids.

But she vowed to get back to herself and began painting again this year, and she didn't even know what was in store for her career.

"My mother-in-law had read an article about this contest in Meijer, and so she sent me the article and asked if I had anything I wanted to enter, and I did not, " Misty said.

The contest in question is called The Collection of Voices, which is a chance for the grocery store chain to highlight local artists in a variety of categories such as Women's History Month.

Russian decided to enter the contest anyway and submitted her work just minutes before the deadline. To her surprise, she was one of the three winners of the Women's History Month category.

"It's surreal seeing my products on the shelves. It's such an opportunity for me that I won this contest and that I'm able to share a little bit of myself, a little bit of my art with the rest of the Meijer community," she said.

The Meijer community has responded well to this piece of her as almost half of the display at the Meijer in Charlotte is gone already.

Russian is grateful for this contest, not only because she won, but also because it's an opportunity to inspire other women to never give up.

"Meijer has given me this opportunity to share a little bit of myself with the world, and so I'm hoping that through that I can encourage some women and some young girls to also just pursue their own dreams," she said.

The display will be in Meijer stores until the end of March.

