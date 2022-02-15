Mayor Schor asks Lansing City Council to approve stolen gun ordinance

LANSING, Mich. — Mayor Andy Schor wants to crack down on illegal guns circulating in the city.

Schor is asking Lansing City Council to approve an ordinance that would require people to report stolen guns to police.

“Illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives in our community,” said Schor. “We need to be able to track when guns are stolen and are out on the streets."

Schor says this ordinance requires people to report lost guns to the Lansing Police Department, ensuring that LPD has timely and up-to-date information on stolen guns. "Gun owners have the responsibility to secure their guns, and this will help ensure that they are keeping their guns in a safe place so that they don’t end up on the streets,” said Schor.

The move is modeled after state law requiring stolen guns to be reported to Michigan State Police.

There’s currently nothing on the books requiring thefts to be reported on the local level.

If approved, violators would be fined up to $500.

City Council has sent the proposal over to its Public Safety Committee for consideration.

