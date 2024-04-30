Marijuana could be reclassified as a less dangerous drug

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Associated Press, the DEA will move to reclassify Marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The proposal still must be reviewed by The White House, but it would recognize the medical use of Cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than other dangerous drugs.

Currently Maarijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 drug alongside Heroin and LSD. This proposed change would move it to the group of schedule 3 drugs like Ketamine and some Anabolic Steroids.

This would not federally legalize Marijuana outright for recreational use.. but as we've seen in our neighborhoods, many states have taken their own legalization measures.

