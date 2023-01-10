Eaton, Hillsdale counties and most of Michigan experiences 911 outage

LANSING, Mich. — Many counties in state of Michigan are experiencing a 911 outage, including Eaton County and Hillsdale County.

Eaton County 911 announced the outage on their Facebook page.

If you live in Eaton County and have an emergency during the outage, your call may get "routed to an adjacent county."

"They will take the information for Eaton County and relay the information to us," the post said.

If you need to contact Eaton County 911 directly, you can call their non-emergency lines at 517-543-3510 or 517-372-8215.

Hillsdale County Central Dispatch also announced their outage on their Facebook page and said residents will also be routed to adjacent counties.

"TEXT 911 is working if you are not able to get through on the phone," the post said.

The post also said that their business line, 517-439-9913, is working.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

