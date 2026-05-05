LIVE UPDATES: Voters across mid-Michigan cast their ballots in May election

LANSING, Mich. — Voters in mid-Michigan will be deciding on several school and municipal bond proposals in Tuesday's Election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and results will start to come in afterwards.

Our team of neighborhood reporters have previewed several of the biggest races that we'll be following throughout the night. Those races include:

Ingham ISD School Bond Proposal

Voters in Ingham County will decide on anearly $100 million special education that would affect 12 school districts. The bond would fund updates to one existing facility and support the construction of a brand-new building.

According to district officials, the bond would raise the tax rate by just over half a mill. For a home at the county's median value of $153,000, that works out to about $42 a year.

Ingham County special education bond heads to voters

Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority Bond Proposal

Voters in Grand Ledge will see a $22 million bond proposal that would support the construction of two new fire stations.

Fire officials say the current 80-year-old station is failing, while some residents express concerns about the cost, plan and tax fatigue.

If approved, the bond will be paid over 20 years, with 3.04 mills levied in the first year and an average of 2.74 mills over the life of the bond.

Grand Ledge residents weigh $22.5M bond proposal for fire stations

Vandercook Lake Public Schools Bond Proposal

Vandercook Lake Schools is trying again with a scaled-back $9.28 million bond proposal to address critical infrastructure needs after voters rejected a larger measure in November.

The funds target critical needs like plumbing, roofs, and fire alarms.

Vandercook Lake Schools says millage renewal is about community

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