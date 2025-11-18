Lift, Off! FAA rolls back flight restrictions, easing Lansing neighbors

LANSING, Mich. — Relief is coming to air travelers as the Federal Aviation Administration announced it will lift restrictions on commercial flights that were impacting 40 major airports during the country's longest government shutdown.



Two neighbors in Lansing say recent restrictions didn't affect them, but are glad airports are resuming normal service.

This comes more than a week before Thanksgiving, and a month before Christmas & New Years celebrations.

The restrictions, which affected Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport among others, had caused delays and cancellations for passengers across the nation.

With the holiday travel season approaching, the timing of this announcement brings welcome news to frequent flyers and holiday travelers alike.

"I think it's about time," Brandon Rockwell said.

"It's good that things are getting back to normal now," Tyler Curtis said.

Curtis lives in Lansing flies out of Capitol Region International Airport four times a week for work.

Curtis said he didn't experience any delays or cancellations during recent restrictions but expressed relief that air traffic controllers are back at work with pay.

"I'm happy that it got situated before the holidays for sure," Curtis said. "I can't imagine working and not receiving paychecks so I'm just really thankful for all those people."

Curtis noted that several of his coworkers were affected by recent FAA restrictions.

"A lot of co-workers were impacted. They got stranded overnight," Curtis said.

Rockwell, also from Lansing, was preparing for a work trip to North Carolina a day after the FAA lifted restrictions.

While he acknowledged the reductions were necessary, Rockwell remains cautious about potential impacts on future holiday travel.

"We are traveling for Christmas to Costa Rica. So come talk to me in January and I'll let you know" Rockwell said.

Curtis emphasized the importance of normal operations resuming as the busy holiday travel season approaches.

"I know a lot of people travel for the holidays for family reasons. You just never know what flights are going to get canceled or delayed," Curtis said.

The lifting of restrictions comes at a crucial time as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

