Lawmakers approve additional $126 million for mental health and safety in schools

Michigan lawmakers approved additional funding to help schools with mental health and safety resources

The bill allocates an additional $126 million to go along with $25 million allocated in the school budget

Video shows reaction from one lawmaker and a education spokesperson about the bill

Michigan schools are getting a boost in funding after the state legislature passed a bill Wednesday night following push back from lawmakers and educators.

House Bill 5503 provides an additional $126 million in funding to bolster mental health and safety resources for schools statewide.

$1 million of those funds will go toward supporting an anonymous tip line that allows anyone to report improperly stored firearms.

WATCH: MICHIGAN'S EDUCATION BILL INCLUDES FUNDS FOR FREE COLLEGE, CUTS TO SCHOOL SAFETY

This past summer, the school budget allocated about $25 million for mental health and safety resources. Last year the legislature allotted $300 million.

Thomas Morgan, a spokesperson for the Michigan Education Association says this will help provide money to hire more school counselors and psychologists for students.

"Our kids have had a tough few years between the pandemic, school violence and social media toxicity," Morgan said. "All these things have played a role in affecting our kids' ability to learn."

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (R-46th District) says this bill will give school superintendents breathing room and avoid making short-term cuts.

"The fact that [the legislature] even thought about and did cut $300 million the budget was absolutely ridiculous," Schmaltz said. "We as Republicans have been fighting to put that money in there and help our kids.

House and Senate leaders adopted the bill Wednesday night and is now headed to Gov. Whitmer's desk.

Once signed, the funding would go into effect 90 days following the end of the legislative session. Schmaltz believes the funding could go into effect sometime next spring.

