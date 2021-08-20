Larry Nassar ordered to give his COVID stimulus money to his victims

LANSING, Mich. — Convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar is being ordered to turn over his COVID-19 stimulus money to his victims.

Nassar received a stimulus check for $600 in January 2021, and a check for $1,400 in March 2021, according to court documents.

The convicted felon is now being ordered to pay that money towards restitution to his victims.

The former Michigan State University sports doctor sexually abused hundreds of women and girls, most often under the guise of medical treatment.

He owes $57,488.52 in restitution to his victims. This will be his first substantial payment as he's only paid $300 so far, which came from Nassar making the minimum quarterly payments of $25, required by law.

The order for Nassar to hand over his stimulus money comes after court officials learned that Nassar has received $12,825 in outside payments during his three years in federal prison.

