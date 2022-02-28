Lansing's 'Against All Odds Cat Rescue' finds outdoor homes for working cats

LANSING, Mich. — Everyone is not a a cat-person, and not every cat fancies humans. But they deserve safety and care just as much as any other pet.

That's why Lansing's Against All Odds Cat Rescue finds homes for cats that wouldn't otherwise get them. Their adopters get something in return, too.

"The barn placement is a fairly new program we started," Rescue Co-founder Kelsey Ludy said. "One of our fosters, Baleigh, she worked with kind of more feral cats or cats that aren't great for homes. She had a couple that she decided to barn-place, and it went so well that it kind of took off from there."

"We asked her to head up that department," said Krystyna Nichols, rescue co-founder.

Nichols said since they started the program, they've place more than 100 cats.

Four of those cats ended up at Sarah Douglas' six-acre farm in Okemos.

"We bought this new property and I told my husband we needed to get cats to that we could have the mice under control," said Douglas. "He didn't really think it was a big deal until he was remodeling and a mouse actually crawled up the wall of the house, and he was like, 'Okay, you can call the rescue.'"

Douglas says she hasn't seen a mouse since, and more than that, the cats get a home to call their own.

"A lot of these cats just don't like humans or would just rather be in an outside setting," said Nichols.

"And it gives the cats a safe place to be themselves," Ludy added.

These working cats do not have an adoption fee, and Against All Odds Cat Rescue is completely donation-based.

