Lansing Woman Navigates Job Loss and Food Insecurity Amid SNAP Uncertainty

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Jesmer learned in July that she had two months left at her USDA-funded position at Michigan State University, where she worked with nutrition experts on a food program to help Midwest farmers.



Funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed Michigan State University to begin its Great Lakes Midwest Regional Food Business Center, which occasionally offered cooking classes to show SNAP recipients how to maximize their benefits.

Last summer, USDA pulled its funding, forcing MSU to cut the program, leaving Jesmer and others without work.

"I made both my rent payment and my car payment today," Jesmer said. "I have roughly $1000 left in [my bank] account."

Before filing for unemployment in September, Jesmer managed to save about $3,000. Her unemployment benefits of roughly $1,400 per month put her about $200 over the income limit to qualify for SNAP benefits, creating a gap in support she says.

"I'm okay. I should be okay for about two more months," Jesmer said when asked about her savings.

Jesmer attends Sycamore Creek Church, which has a food pantry and garden. Despite her struggles, Jesmer hasn't used the resources yet, thinking of families that may need assistance more than she does.

"I think about the young single mother who's just struggling to make it day to day... They're going to need this food," Jesmer said.

When looking at a box of food from the pantry, Jesmer's assessment was simple: "It's not enough."

Without internet at home, she visits the library or unemployment office to complete job applications. Jesmer is currently waiting for an interview as her funds continue to dwindle.

"When it's just me I can do things to plan ahead," Jesmer said. "My situation may be difficult and tenuous but it's not near as difficult a situation that other people are going to be facing."

