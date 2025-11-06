Lansing volunteers give food to hundreds amid SNAP worries & government shutdown

LANSING, Mich. — Long lines of cars wrapped around street corners at a mobile food distribution event in Lansing Wednesday night as the ongoing government shutdown pushes more families to seek emergency food assistance.



A monthly mobile food distribution at a Lansing area church saw more demand as questions and concerns surrounding SNAP benefits continue.

Volunteers distributed dozens of boxes of food to help roughly 500 households.

Greater Lansing Food Bank says they'll find ways to help even amid increased need.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank distributed aid to roughly 500 households at Tabernacle of David Church, with demand reaching levels not seen since the pandemic according to the food bank's CEO Michelle Lantz.

Lantz said the typical distribution sees cars contained within the church parking lot, but Wednesday's event created backups extending down Holmes Road and around the corner.

The record-setting government shutdown has intensified food insecurity concerns, particularly as SNAP benefits face disruptions.

"People are really scared about where they're going to find food," Lantz said.

Despite the increased demand, Lantz says the food bank is committed to finding ways to serve the community through the crisis, citing the food bank's 40-plus years of service.

"We're going to need people to give monetary donations, food and come out and volunteer," Lantz said. "It's not going to be easy."

Michigan State University students joined the volunteer effort, recognizing the critical need during the shutdown.

"With everything going on with the government shutdown I understand how important it is to give back to the community especially with SNAP benefits being taken away right now," said Ashlon McIntosh, a senior at MSU.

Junior student Coner Kouza also volunteered at the distribution.

"It's a great community that Michigan State offers us," Kouza said. "Hopefully it gets better, the demand shrinks down but also it's great to give out food and provide a service."

Volunteers worked through windy weather and cold conditions, loading food into car trunks one bag at a time.

"Hope is available and food is available. It just takes an entire community to come together to be able to do it," Lantz said.

