Lansing handywoman Laran Bowers shows clients that women can 'Handl' anything

LANSING, Mich. — When you think of a someone who builds and fixes things for a living, the image of a man likely comes to mind.

But not for Laran Bowers' customers.

A former veterinarian, Bowers was inspired during the pandemic to invest more in her passion of doing, well, all things handy.

On her Facebook page, Handl'd, you'll find images of recent projects from building custom playhouses, tables, shiplap walls, landscaping and more.

Bowers says since starting her handywoman business this past winter, she's found a need for a woman such as herself.

"What I've noticed is that most of the women that are reaching out to me are not married," she said. "They're divorced, widowed, lesbians, just people who are maybe are a little bit more comfortable with having a woman in their home."

Amy Wisner of East Lansing is one of Bowers' recent clients.

"It is challenging to find women in handyperson positions," Wisner said. "It's important to me to have empowered females around my children, to really help them see that women can truly do anything."

And that's a big part of Bowers' passion.

Not only does the handywoman help with any odd job she can, she also loves to teach those she's working for about what she does.

"I have a client, they were talking about wanting to do a shiplap wall behind a gas fireplace," said Bowers. "She had already done so many DIY things. Her wife said, 'She kind of wants to help.' So I said, 'Well, that's, great. I can be here and just help you, show you how to do the shiplap on the wall, I don't have to do it for you.'"

"I was like, 'You can do this,'" Bowers said. "'You don't need me to come in and do it for you, but I can definitely come and just be a cheerleader, or give you a little bit of guidance.'"

Bowers's appetite to work hard and inspire others is contagious.

Wisner said that when her 3 year old daughter saw Bowers working in their backyard, she had to come out and help herself.

"She wanted to bring her own little play drill outside to show that she also had a drill," Wisner said. "They watch everything that we do, and what we talked about, and the assumption that there are strong women that can do anything, like build this amazing fence."

Bowers says that she's booking two to four weeks out this summer.

The best way her new clients, and potential friends can get a hold of her is through her Facebook page.

