Lansing City Council approves GM's $2.5 billion battery plant tax exemption

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday night, the Lansing City Council approved a tax exemption and other incentives meant to convince GM to build a $2.5 billion battery plant in Lansing.

"Our region right now is in competition for a potential electric battery plant from General Motors or Ultium, which is a GM and LG Chem [LG Energy Solution] partnership," said Bob Trezise, the president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

Trezise argued for the the importance of the GM project at the City Council meeting, saying that "we are partnering to retain a whole industry in our backyard, and we are one of the few who have an opportunity like this."

The council unanimously voted for the tax exemption requested by Ultium Cells LLC and to extend the revenue sharing agreement with Delta Township that covers the site of GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant for another 25 years.

“Today, we voted on an extension of our 425 agreement with Delta Township and also on a renaissance application for the area around the facility to hopefully bring in a battery plant that would generate $2.5 billion of investment and 1700 jobs for the area," said Council President Peter Spadafore.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will meet Tuesday night to discuss electric rates as their part of the package that will then be submitted to GM.

