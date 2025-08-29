Lansing Catholic football team prioritizes player safety with new coach

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday marked the final practice for the Lansing Catholic High School Cougars as they prepared to open their varsity season on the road Thursday against the Williamston High School Hornets.



The team continues to implement specialized safety measures under first-year head coach Jeremy Norris.

Players wear Guardian Caps designed to absorb and redirect the force of hits to protect their heads.

The Cougars are using a rugby-style tackling system that removes the head from contact during tackles.

The team has high expectations but also high standards for safety under first-year head coach Jeremy Norris.

When asked where safety ranks when coaching a football team, Norris was direct.

"Super high," Norris said.

Norris took safety courses commissioned by the Michigan High School Athletics Association as the season got underway.

"Making sure that guys are not getting overheated. They're getting enough water," Norris said.

The school takes a different approach to tackling, using a style from Atavis Tackle System, a company based in Washington.

"Basically uses rugby tackling... it's learning to take the head out of the tackle," Norris said.

Norris played college football in the early 90s, coming from an era when hitting hard was the goal. While hits remain a huge part of the game, the team has implemented additional safety measures to help players brace for impact.

"I make my guys wear Guardian Caps. We didn't have those when we played," Norris said.

Guardian Caps are designed to absorb and redirect the force of a hit, trying to protect a player's head. But coaches also emphasize that players must take responsibility for their own health.

"I think they just realize that when they get bumps and bruises and knicks and things, see the trainer, go to the doctor, we know that's what they need to do," Norris said.

Norris takes over a team that finished second in the MHSAA Division Six State Championship last year. This year he has a new squad looking for their chance to go all the way.

"I'm excited for these guys. They've waited their turn to play. We had a great team last year. These guys now it's their turn," Norris said.

