Lansing business owner encouraged by GM's $4 billion investment in US auto production

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors' announcement to boost U.S. auto production has local electric vehicle business owners feeling optimistic about the industry's future in Michigan.



GM announced late Tuesday night that it would invest $4 billion over two years to ramp up domestic auto production.

The announcement is expected to create jobs in three states, including Michigan.

Watch the video below to get one EV business owner's reaction to GM's announced plan.

WATCH: LANSING EV BUSINESS OWNER 'ENCOURAGED' BY GM'S $4 BILLION US MANUFACTURING INVESTMENT

Lansing EV business owner 'encouraged' by GM's $4 billion US manufacturing investment

Down the street from GM Lansing Grand River Assembly, Derek Braswell's Evergetic Charging Spa is seeing signs of growth in the electric vehicle market.

"Business has been creeping up," Braswell said.

Located on the corner of Kalamazoo Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the business offers both EV charging services and, as of this week, electric vehicle rentals

Braswell tapped into a market where drivers can rent the Chevy Bolt EV on his lot, using an app and QR code, for $10 an hour.

WATCH: GENERAL MOTORS TRIMS 2025 GUIDANCE, ANTICIPATING $5 BILLION TARIFF IMPACT

General Motors trims 2025 guidance, anticipating potential $5 billion tariff impact

"I saw a need here in the area that people were struggling with cars and car notes," Braswell said. "We have a couple of other spots in the area that we're already eyeing."

On Tuesday GM announced a $4 billion investment over the next two years to increase production of both gas and electric vehicles in the United States. It's a plan that Braswell says is encouraging.

"It puts people to work. It decreases some of the uncertainty," Braswell said.

The investment includes plans for GM's plant in Orion Township to produce gas-powered full-size SUVs and light-duty pickup trucks, while the GM Factory ZERO plant in Detroit will be dedicated to building electric vehicles.

WATCH: WHAT DOES GM'S DECISION TO SELL ITS BATTERY PLANT STAKE REVEAL ABOUT EV DEMAND?

What does GM’s decision to sell its battery plant stake reveal about EV demand?

Braswell was optimistic after hearing GM's announcement, saying it was 'going to be a positive'.

Multiple union leaders did not respond to requests for comment. One union president who did respond said he wanted to learn more about any effects on Mid-Michigan before commenting.

Despite the cautious response from labor representatives, Braswell remains confident in the industry's trajectory.

"It takes a bit for people to catch on, but when they do, it explodes," Braswell said. "I'm very hopeful. I see more empirical evidence that people are adopting EVs."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.