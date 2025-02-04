Lansing business closely watching for updates amid talks of tariffs

Potential tariffs are prompting some grocery stores to increase prices

The U.S. has agreed to hold off tariffs to Mexico and Canada for one month

Video shows one worker explaining which products saw prices increases while a retail expert wonders if consumer confidence will continue

An agreement to pause U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports brought a sigh of relief to Scott Mackie.

The meat manager at Gorman's Food Market in Lansing has been keeping up with prices for pork, beef and chicken ever since tariff talks intensified the last few days.

"I'm more diligent on the market. I watch the market everyday," Mackie said.

Mackie, a meat cutter with more than 40 years of experience, says he had to raise the prices on english roast and chuck roast by one dollar.

That's because the store's meat supplier increased prices on their meats by $1.20 a pound according to Mackie.

Mackie attributed the increases to fear and uncertainty of the market. He says both cuts of meat haven't been selling like they used to.

"Maybe panic increase? I don't think it's specifically because of the tariffs," Mackie said.

The Trump Administration also announced a pause on tariffs to Canada following a talk between both sides Monday afternoon.

Vic Veda is a spokesperson for Michigan Association of Retailers, a group that represents 15,000 businesses in the state.

Veda says talks of tariffs are changing by the hour as the U.S. now needs make an agreement with China to effectively pause the Trump Administration's planned tariffs.

"It really is hard to tell what the long and short-term impacts of this will be," Veda said.

Veda says Michigan stores saw sales increase in the final three months of 2024 thanks to the economic boost from holiday shopping.

Veda wonders if that consumer sentiment will shift following talks of tariffs.

"We're curious how retailers are feeling at the next three-month outlook now that this tariff talk has happened," Veda said.

The last few months of business at Gorman's have been good according to Mackie, who's now hoping for the best as discussions around tariffs continue.

"Keep commerce going. Keep us flowing because it's going to affect all the grocery stores," Mackie said. "If it affects commerce too much little stores like this might not be able to stay open."

Veda suggests neighbors shop local in order to help keep business flowing in the meantime.

"Small things like that can make a big impact on our local economy," Veda said. "If we're having to spend the money anyway it may as well be with a Michigan retailer.

