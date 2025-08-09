Laingsburg tavern owner navigates rising alcohol prices amid tariff concerns

LANSING, Mich. — As football season approaches, fans gathering at bars or at home may notice they're spending more on their favorite alcoholic beverages.



Laingsburg tavern tackles rising alcohol costs as tariffs threaten price hikes

It will be the first football season for Tank's Tavern in Laingsburg, which opened in April. The establishment has enjoyed good business despite rising alcohol prices, which have increased 1.4 percent in the past year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Analysts warn that tariffs imposed on numerous nations by the Trump administration threaten to push prices even higher.

Tavern opening in Laingsburg amid low consumer sentiment & economic uncertainty

Tavern owner Frank McGillis says most of the impact has been felt through inventory costs but hasn't resulted in menu price increases for customers yet.

"If we need to we will. But we may also look at alternatives of maybe buying some different varieties if something becomes more expensive," McGillis said.

The tavern is offering menu specials to help attract customers during this period of uncertainty.

A coalition of 57 organizations in the alcohol industry has signed a letter to President Trump urging a reversal of the tariffs. The group warned that a 15% tariff could eliminate 25,000 American jobs and result in nearly $2 billion in lost sales.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

