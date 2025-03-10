LAFCU will award a total of $20,000 in scholarships

LANSING, Mich. — High school seniors in our neighborhoods have a chance for a little extra towards their college tuition.

LAFCU is now accepting submissions for its 2025 Write to Educate Essay Contest.

It will award a total of $20,000 in scholarships to four students.

Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship for a Michigan College or University and select a charity to receive a $500 donation from LAFCU.

The contest is open to all Michigan High School Seniors, regardless of GPA, financial need, or LAFCU membership.

The deadline to submit your essay is by March 31.

Participants must submit a one-page, 500-word essay answering the prompt: “If you could introduce a new high school course, what would it be and why would it benefit students?”

Essays must be typed in Times New Roman, 12-point font, single-spaced, with one-inch margins. Submissions exceeding one page or falling short of 500 words will not be eligible.

As an added perk, winning essays will also be published in the Lansing State Journal.

You can find out more about the contest and submit your essay here.

