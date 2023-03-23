Junior Achievement of Mid Michigan brings career day to Waverly Middle School

LANSING, Mich. — A common question middle school kids hear is what do you want to be when you grow up? Students at Waverly Middle School got to see what their dream jobs are really like from professionals in the field.

"I want to be a football coach," said one student. "I plan on being a traveling surgical tech," stated another. "I want to be a NASCAR driver when I'm older" said a third. These are just some of the many answers students had when asked what they want to do.

On Tuesday, March 21, Junior Achievement of Mid Michigan held a career speaker series, including 11 speakers from different career fields.

"I think this is a really good opportunity for students to actually find what they want to do in the future, especially students like me who don't know exactly what they want to do" said eighth-grader, Cassidy.

Each student had a different field they were interested in but overall, They were excited to learn about all the possibilities that exist outside the classroom.

"It's interesting to hear about different things because people might change their mind on things that they want to do. " said eighth-grader, Miracle.

Junior Achievement continued this series at Waverly High School on Thursday, March 23, with 21 speakers. According to Junior Achievement, the ultimate goal is to prepare each student for life outside of school and to see them flourish in a career that interest them.

