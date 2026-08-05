DETROIT, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has secured the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor following a landslide victory in Tuesday’s primary election, setting up a high-stakes showdown in November.

WATCH: JOCELYN BENSON WINS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MICHIGAN GOVERNOR

Jocelyn Benson wins Democratic primary for Michigan governor

The Associated Press projected Benson as the winner over Democratic challenger and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside the Garden Theater in downtown Detroit, the crowd erupted into cheers as she walked out to the stage about 20 minutes after the race was officially called.

"Thank you for placing your trust in me to work for you and with you to transform our state," Benson told supporters during her 10-minute victory speech.

Benson’s primary campaign focused heavily on "kitchen-table" policies. She pledged to improve healthcare access, boost state public education, and lower costs while raising wages.

Benson also promised to act as a governor who answers to everyday voters rather than corporations, political dynasties, or special interests.

"Our campaign is about them and all of you," Benson said. "Costs down. Wages up. Rights protected. End corruption and build a government that works for all of us."

Benson now advances to the Nov. 3 general election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Benson will face Republican nominee U.S. Rep. John James, who won a highly contested Republican primary on Tuesday.

The upcoming governor's race carries historic weight. Michigan has not seen the same political party retain the governor's mansion for more than two consecutive terms in approximately 35 years.

Signaling her campaign's general election footing, Benson's campaign recently announced a commanding $10 million statewide television ad buy set to begin in September.

As she concluded her address, Benson called on voters to carry Tuesday's momentum through to November, acknowledging the national spotlight shining on the Great Lakes State.

"The eyes of the nation are on Michigan," Benson said. "I’m asking you to show the nation who we are, what we stand for and who we are fighting for."

Benson's campaign team says Benson is expected to make a stop in Lansing Wednesday afternoon.

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