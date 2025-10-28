"It's going to be really hard": Mid-Michigan families prepare for possible pause in SNAP next week

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — While families in Charlotte celebrated the city's annual Charloween trick-or-treat event Monday night, the festive atmosphere couldn't completely mask underlying concerns about food security.



Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, may run out by the start of next week.

This comes as the government shutdown reaches four weeks, leaving questions as to which federal services will keep running.

Neighbors shared how they would prioritize spending if forced to choose between rent, utilities, food or other necessities.

WATCH: THOUSANDS FACE SNAP CUTS AS MID-MICHIGAN FAMILIES PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE BENEFITS PAUSE

Thousands Face SNAP Cuts as Mid-Michigan Families Prepare For Possible Benefits Pause

Two downtown blocks were closed as businesses opened their doors to costumed children and families seeking some normalcy amid uncertain times.

"Even if it's an hour and a half of trick or treating, you've got to have some normalcy," said Tracie Miller, of Charlotte.

For Miller, a mother of two, the celebration provided a brief respite from worrying about potential benefit cuts.

"If we lose [SNAP] that's $400 to $600 we're going to have to come up with every month just to eat," Miller said.

WATCH: A LOOMING SNAP FUNDING LAPSE IS RAMPING UP PRESSURE TO END THE SHUTDOWN

A looming SNAP funding lapse is ramping up pressure to end the shutdown

Nearly 11,000 people receive food stamps in Eaton County, with that number jumping to more than 42,000 in Ingham County according to data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In Lansing, Eva Niyeraa has seen firsthand how crucial these benefits can be for families facing hardship.

"My grandpa really got sick and my grandma had to stop working and doing that helped them a lot. The EBT benefit helped them a lot," Niyeraa said. "It really hurts that they want to take it away."

WATCH: USDA WON'T USE EMERGENCY FUNDS TO COVER SNAP BENEFITS, AGENCY SAYS

USDA won’t use emergency funds to cover SNAP benefits, agency says

Julie Jesmer, who is collecting unemployment after losing her USDA-related job, worries she may need to apply for SNAP benefits herself.

"I may end up having to utilize SNAP at some point. And I was just thinking about it today. Will I have to go apply and is that going to be a possibility," Jessmer said.

When asked how they would prioritize spending if forced to choose between rent, utilities, food or other necessities, responses varied based on individual circumstances.

"Food because we need to survive," Niyeraa said.

Jessmer noted that rent consumes roughly 80% of her unemployment benefits, forcing her to rely on savings for other expenses.

WATCH: "WE HAVE TO STEP UP": LANSING FOOD PANTRIES BRACE FOR SPIKE IN DEMAND AMID SNAP UNCERTAINTY

“We have to step up”: Lansing food pantries brace for spike in demand amid SNAP uncertainty

For James McRae of Charlotte, the choice would be even more critical.

"For me personally it would be medicine. I'm a Type-1 diabetic. If I don't get insulin I would not live for very much longer," McRae said. "I'd hate to be in a position to make that choice."

As families face rising prices and potential benefit losses, some worry about long lines forming at food assistance locations— a stark contrast to the cheerful lines seen at Monday's trick-or-treat event.

WATCH: PAUSE IN SNAP BENEFITS WOULD HIT CONSUMERS AND GROCERS

Pause in SNAP benefits would hit consumers and grocers

When asked if she's prepared for benefits to potentially stop, Miller gave a mixed response.

"Yes and no," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Miller encouraged others to maintain hope during what could be challenging times ahead.

"Life doesn't just stop because the government stops. You got to keep going. No matter what," Miller said.

"Without them SNAP benefits it's going to be really hard."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.