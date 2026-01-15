Iran sees deadliest protests in decades as Michigan residents worry about families

LANSING, Mich. — Iran is experiencing its deadliest protests in decades, with what began as demonstrations over a currency collapse now escalating into a full-scale revolt against the government, leaving Iranian-Americans in Michigan anxiously waiting for news from families back home.



Current and former MSU students from Iran speak out as the nation sees deadly protests amid a full-scale revolt against the government.

This comes as Iranians enter a week without internet or phone access after the government cut communications nationwide.

A student organization at MSU is holding gatherings in the next week to hold conversations and support Iranians in the region.

WATCH: MICHIGAN IRANIANS FEAR FOR FAMILIES AMID DEADLY PROTESTS

Michigan Iranians fear for families amid deadly protests

"They want revolution. This is not all about economic hardship," said Erfan Omid, a PhD student at Michigan State University.

Farzin Rasoulyan, who graduated from MSU in 2024 and works two jobs, left Iran seeking better opportunities in the United States. Omid arrived in December 2024.

Both men are now among many Iranian-Americans struggling to stay connected with loved ones amid the chaos.

WATCH: IRAN THREATENS EXECUTIONS FOR PROTESTERS, AT LEAST 2,571 KILLED IN DEMONSTRATIONS

Iran threatens executions for protestors, at least 2,571 killed in demonstrations

"We don't have any ways of communication. They shut down the internet and we have no news. It's kind of between sadness and between anger," said Rasoulyan.

The communication blackout has made the situation particularly difficult for families separated by thousands of miles.

"When something happens like this you worry about your family," said Rasoulyan.

WATCH: IRANIAN-AMERICANS SPEAK OUT AS PROTESTS AND CRACKDOWNS RAMP UP IN IRAN

Iranian-Americans speak out as protests and crackdowns ramp up in Iran

Human rights activists report that more than 500 people have been killed and more than 10,000 detained since protests began last month, though activists believe those numbers are even higher.

What started as protests driven by economic despair has transformed into calls for fundamental political change.

"You cannot imagine what's happening in the streets of Iran," Omid said.

WATCH: DEATH TOLL SKYROCKETS IN IRAN AS REGIME THREATENS EXECUTIONS OVER PROTESTS

Death toll skyrockets in Iran as regime threatens executions over protests

The Associated Press reports that Iranian authorities have cut internet and phone lines nationwide, making it difficult to verify exactly what's happening on the ground.

Despite the uncertainty, both men say their loved ones are part of a movement focused on freedom against repression.

"Right now, I'm not worried about my families. Now, 90 million people in Iran are my family. So, they are really brave," Omid said.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS NEXT STEPS FOR IRAN

White House weighs next steps for Iran

Michigan State University's Iranian Student Association is holding gatherings to facilitate conversations about the situation this weekend and next week.

Saturday the group is holding a Community Care Potluck in Solidarity with the People of Iran. It's happening at the MOSAIC Center for Education and Outreach at the MSU Union from 12pm-3pm in Room 227 in the second floor of the building.

ISA-MSU is also organizing an event called Solidarity Gathering for Iran: Ongoing Violence and Internet Shutdowns. It's happening Wednesday, January 21 from 12pm-1pm near The Rock in East Lansing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.