Inflation cools, egg prices at a record high as consumers adjust

Inflation cooled slightly in February according to the latest Consumer Price Index

Egg prices remain high, with a dozen costing a record $5.90 a dozen

The latest Consumer Price Index shows inflation cooled slightly though egg prices are at some of their highest ever.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday that the CPI went up 2.8% in February, compared to a jump of 3% in January.

The report adds that core inflation is down to 3.1%, the lowest since 2021.

Egg prices jumped 10.4% in February according to the CPI report. Egg prices are now 60% higher than at this time last year.

The report says that the average price of a dozen eggs is up to a record-high $5.90 a dozen.

Tracie Esterling, a Grand Rapids resident who works in Lansing, told me during her walk at the Lansing Shuffle that she spent almost a dime more on her eggs on her last shopping trip.

"$5.99 [is what] I think I paid last Friday," Esterling said. "I planned to go in [the store] and spend $40 and walked out spending $102."

Esterling says she's paying more for other items such as oats and that higher costs have her hatching a plan to try and maintain her budget.

"We have to change with the coming economy... [learn] how to reduce our cost," Esterling said.

Esterling says the tighter budgeting has her shopping strictly for essentials and leaving other items on the shelf.

Esterling says gas is another essential cost since she commutes an hour to and from Lansing every day.

She says budgeting more is now more crucial then ever.

"Where can we reduce our cost to where we can pan pay [for groceries]," Esterling said.

