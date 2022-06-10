If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Planned Parenthood's new CEO says, 'our doors are going to stay open'

LANSING, Mich. — Planned Parenthood of Michigan announced this week that Paula Thornton Greear will take the lead as their new president and CEO.

Life has come full circle for Greear, who says Michigan is where her "abortion care story" began.

"I got my abortion when I was 16 or 17," said Greear. "I was living in Southfield, and it's where I began my education about the importance of reproductive health care."

Throughout her career, Greear has led teams at Motorola, Target, Feeding America and, most recently, Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

She said when she got the call to come to Michigan, "there was not one moment of doubt that this is where I belong."

Greear said a large motivation for returning home is the chance to work on the future of reproductive rights in Michigan with a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization expected in the next few weeks.

"It drives me, this is core in central to who I am," Greear said.

In early May, a draft opinion was leaked in the case that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If Roe V. Wade should be overturned, a 1931 law in Michigan could go back into effect, banning abortion in the Mitten State. However, during her interview with FOX47, Greear said, "I want people to know that abortion will remain legal in Michigan."

The new CEO is confident in saying that because in May Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit saying Michigan's 1931 law "violates the right to liberty, integrity and equal protection."

In response, Michigan's Court of Claims granted a preliminary injunction, barring enforcement of Michigan's 1931 law, while the lawsuit proceeds.

"We are very optimistic that it will be successful," said Greear. "I believe that it is highly unlikely that it will not be successful."

However, should the lawsuit not work, Planned Parenthood has a plan B.

Greear has said the nonprofit will serve as a connector, helping Michigan patients find abortion providers and abortion funds.

"I really do want Michiganders to know...Our doors are open, our doors are going to stay open," Greear said.

