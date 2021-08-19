Huntington's Disease Society of America hosting Team Hope Walk/Run

LANSING, Mich. — The Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is hosting a Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday September 18th.

Team Hope is the HDSA's largest national grassroots fundraising event, thousands of people join every year to improve the lives of those affected by Huntington's Disease.

Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

The Team Hope Walk/Run includes a 5K and all donations will go towards HDSA.

The event begins at 10:00 AM on September 18th at Granger Meadows Park.

Click here for more information.

